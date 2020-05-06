Doctor and nurse fall victim to coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says a doctor and a nurse have become casualties of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

He did not say if they worked in the same hospital, or where they were based.

He was giving figures of infections among the health care community, who have been at the frontline of dealing with the spread of the virus.

“We have a total of 511 health workers who have tested positive. 26 of them are hospitalised and we have lost two of them, a doctor and a nurse. 149 health workers have recovered.”

“We can now spot where the problems are coming from. We have learned lessons from other countries and we have an advantage,” the minister said.

Paying tribute to health workers, he also warned of a long fight ahead.

“We must be able to maintain a balance. It is a battle we face every day. Covid-19 may be here for another two years,” he said.

I pay tribute to al our health workers. They have done a great job. We bow our heads and salute you. We appreciate all the work you are doing. Both public and private health workers are one. — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 6, 2020

