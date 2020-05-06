Covid-19 6.5.2020 12:23 pm

Doctor and nurse fall victim to coronavirus

Citizen reporter
Doctor and nurse fall victim to coronavirus

Health minister Zweli Mkhize Picture: Jacques Nelles

The health minister paid tribute to medical workers on the frontline of Covid-19 fight.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says a doctor and a nurse have become casualties of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa.

He did not say if they worked in the same hospital, or where they were based.

He was giving figures of infections among the health care community, who have been at the frontline of dealing with the spread of the virus.

“We have a total of 511 health workers who have tested positive. 26 of them are hospitalised and we have lost two of them, a doctor and a nurse. 149 health workers have recovered.”

“We can now spot where the problems are coming from. We have learned lessons from other countries and we have an advantage,” the minister said.

Paying tribute to health workers, he also warned of a long fight ahead.

“We must be able to maintain a balance. It is a battle we face every day. Covid-19 may be here for another two years,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA claims eThekwini has failed to meet its own deadline to provide food relief 6.5.2020
SA to help Madagascar scientifically test herbal ‘cure’ of Covid-19 6.5.2020
South African footballer ‘tests positive’ for Covid-19 6.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May


today in print

Read Today's edition