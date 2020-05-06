Covid-19 6.5.2020 11:15 am

China dismisses virus lab leak claims

AFP
The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December . AFP/File/Hector RETAMAL

Most scientists believe the new virus, which emerged in China late last year, jumped from animals to humans – possibly from a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat.

China on Wednesday hit back at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims that the coronavirus originated in a lab in Wuhan, saying he “doesn’t have any” evidence.

Pompeo said on Sunday that there was “enormous evidence” to show that the new coronavirus originated in a lab in China, further fuelling tensions with Beijing over its handling of the outbreak.

“I think this matter should be handed to scientists and medical professionals, and not politicians, who lie for their own domestic political ends,” said foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a regular press briefing.

“Mr Pompeo repeatedly spoke up but he cannot present any evidence. How can he? Because he doesn’t have any,” she said.

Pompeo said Sunday in an interview that there was “enormous evidence” that the new coronavirus came out of a Wuhan lab.

The World Health Organization said the US claims were “speculative”.

