Covid-19 5.5.2020 03:01 pm

Motorists permitted to complete inter-provincial travel during curfew times

Citizen reporter
Motorists permitted to complete inter-provincial travel during curfew times

Fikile Mbalula. Picture: GCIS

This notice shall come into effect on the date of publication in the government gazette.

The department of transport has announced that buses, taxis and private vehicles travelling between provinces can complete their journey even during lockdown curfew times.

In a statement, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said in terms of regulation 4(7)(b) issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) he amends government notice no. 43 published in government gazette no. 43262 of 1 May 2020 by the substitution of direction 8.

Direction 8 permits motorists to complete their interprovincial travel even during curfew times during level 4 of the lockdown.

“This notice shall come into effect on the date of publication in the government gazette.”

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists on Monday, Mbalula apologised on behalf of government to travellers who were inconvenienced when their travel was stopped by members of law enforcement because of curfew times.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng records more than 1,000 Covid-19 recoveries 5.5.2020
Ramaphosa notes ‘huge hit to economy’, urges KZN to continue virus fight 5.5.2020
Sars says SA tax revenue could be 20% lower this year 5.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: 2.4m black mamba found in truck engine

Society ‘Staying here is hard, maybe it’s better to go home,’ says a migrant in SA

Motoring News Drop at the pumps: May figures confirmed

Parliament Auditor-general to investigate Beitbridge fence – De Lille

Infection Updates Overall Covid-19 tally moves to 7,220 cases, 2,746 recoveries


today in print

Read Today's edition