Motorists permitted to complete inter-provincial travel during curfew times

The department of transport has announced that buses, taxis and private vehicles travelling between provinces can complete their journey even during lockdown curfew times.

In a statement, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said in terms of regulation 4(7)(b) issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) he amends government notice no. 43 published in government gazette no. 43262 of 1 May 2020 by the substitution of direction 8.

Direction 8 permits motorists to complete their interprovincial travel even during curfew times during level 4 of the lockdown.

“This notice shall come into effect on the date of publication in the government gazette.”

Interprovincial travel buses, taxis and private vehicles are permitted and may continue to complete their journey even during the declared curfew times#StayHomeSA @MbalulaFikile @PRASA_Group @GovernmentZA @TheGautrain @TrafficRTMC pic.twitter.com/YrwQebOQkl — Department of Transport (@Dotransport) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists on Monday, Mbalula apologised on behalf of government to travellers who were inconvenienced when their travel was stopped by members of law enforcement because of curfew times.

I send my sincere apologies on behalf of government to long distance travelers who were inconvenienced by police and traffic officers who stopped them on the road because of the “curfew”. I’ve been in contact with COGTA and Police Minister to address this. It will be corrected. pic.twitter.com/QraUtulLtX — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 4, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

