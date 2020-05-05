Covid-19 5.5.2020 02:49 pm

Gauteng records more than 1,000 Covid-19 recoveries

Citizen reporter
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku | Image: Twitter / @GautengProvince

68 people have been hospitalised in the public and private facilities.

Gauteng has recorded 1,661 positive cases of coronavirus as of 4 May, with 1,026 recoveries and 14 deaths.

The Gauteng health department has announced efforts to test vulnerable groups, including the elderly and people with existing medical conditions even if they are not showing Covid-19 related symptoms.

“To date, 1,799,704 people have been screened across the province, with 25,838 tests conducted. Until now tests were mainly done on people who exhibited flu-like symptoms, fever, tiredness, difficulty in breathing and dry cough, including history of travel or having been in contact with someone who was confirmed positive,” said the department.

Out of 8,781 contacts traced, 6,179 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported.

Below is the district breakdown of the cases:

