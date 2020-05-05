Western Cape ANC MPL tests positive for Covid-19

An ANC member of the legislature in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the party.

Gladys Bakubaku-Vos informed her colleagues on Monday that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that she was in hospital since Saturday, ANC leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said in a statement on Tuesday.

She is a member of the ANC caucus management in the legislature and the party’s spokesperson on social development.

“Bakubaku-Vos was doing constituency work during the lockdown period in marginalised and vulnerable communities. She was looking at the interests of the poor and suffering. It is suspected that she contracted the disease in the course of her work in a risky environment – which is an occupational hazard,” Dugmore said.

“The ANC caucus bids Bakubaku-Vos a complete and speedy recuperation, together with all the hundreds of people who also contracted this disease.

Dugmore called on all citizens to co-operate with tracing officials if they had contact with infected people, and to subject themselves to screening, quarantine and testing where required.

The party sent people who had contact with Bakubaku-Vos for screening and testing.

“The ANC is concerned about the number of people who still suffer and may be in hospitals and high care. The ANC also dips its banner for those who bravely fought to the end, but could not overcome the disease. The ANC’s condolences go to all the family, friends and comrades of those [who] succumbed. The ANC also rejoices with the growing number of people who overcame the disease and whose health is restored,” read Dugmore’s statement.

He encouraged people to stay safe, avoid risks, wear protective gear, such as masks and gloves, sanitise, regularly wash their hands and maintain social distancing.

