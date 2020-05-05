Electoral court postpones by-elections due to Covid-19

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has said it welcomes the decision by the Electoral Court to postpone by-elections scheduled for June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the IEC said on Tuesday the court granted its application to postpone by-elections scheduled for 3 and 10 June, “along with associated activities including voter registration”.

“The court ruled that the by-elections could be held beyond the 90-day legislated period for the filling of councillor vacancies but not beyond 120 days from the date of the order. The timetable for the by-elections will be revised accordingly,” the statement reads.

The Electoral Court also granted the IEC permission to approach it again for further or alternative relief, including a further postponement should it be necessary.

The postponed by-elections include two in the Rustenburg Municipality, North West, and 25 in the Umzimvubu Municipality, Eastern Cape, both scheduled for 3 June.

Thirteen by-elections were scheduled for 10 June in Amhlathi Municipality, Eastern Cape, as well as six in Walter Sisulu, among others.

Other provinces affected by the postponement are KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng.

