KZN bishop out on bail after allegedly contravening lockdown regulations

Zionist Bishop Bheki Timothy Ngcobo, based in Durban, is out on R3,000 bail after he was arrested for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said Ngcobo was arrested on Saturday evening by members of the provincial investigation unit (PIU).

“He has been charged with the contravention of Section 27 (2) (1) of the Disaster Management Act.

Naidoo explained that the charged related to “any person who publishes any statement through any medium, including social media, with the intention to deceive any other person about any measures taken by the government to address Covid-19”.

Ngcobo was granted bail on Sunday and is expected back in court on Friday 8 May.

The bishop was previously slammed by religious leaders for his public opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s restrictions prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

READ MORE: Religious leaders slam bishop who plans to defy ban on big gatherings

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.