Zikalala responds to DA allegations of lockdown regulation breach

Calls for people to behave responsibly have been reiterated by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala who has been accused of breaking lockdown regulations by DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard who laid a charge against him for what she believed to be an illegal gathering last week.

Zikalala responded to the allegation on Monday while at one of the roadblocks in Marianhill, Durban, saying the matter was still under court consideration.

Police confirmed that a case related to a KZN senior political leader had been opened where the politician was alleged to have addressed a large gathering at a hospital outside Durban CBD.

Kohler Barnard claims Zikalala held the gathering at the Clairwood Hospital at around 10.30am last week Monday, during which he handed over N95 masks.

Denying the allegation, the province maintained that the handing over of masks was not a gathering but a routine exercise to monitor the state of preparedness in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The premier said the arrests would continue during lockdown level 4 “because there are still people who are breaking the regulations”.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

