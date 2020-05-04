Covid-19 4.5.2020 10:05 am

826 people arrested in KZN roadblocks since level 4 lockdown started, says Premier Zikalala

Citizen reporter
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at an event where vehicles to assist in the mass testing and screening of Covid-19 in KZN | Image: Twitter /@kzngov

The premier says the arrests will continue during level 4 lockdown because there are still people who are breaking the regulations.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has revealed that 826 people have been arrested since the start of level 4 lockdown on Friday, 1 May.

Zikalala was on Monday speaking to journalists at one of the roadblocks in Marianhill, Durban, during a provincial command council monitoring of compliance with the level 4 lockdown regulations by citizens and businesses.

The premier said the arrests would continue during level 4 lockdown “because there are still people who are breaking the regulations”.

He reminded citizens that level 4 lockdown regulations still mean that people are only allowed to travel according to what is allowed by their permits.

“Because we cannot be all over during this time. We still need to ensure that we remain conscious that this virus is still there and it is dangerous to the lives of our people. So let’s protect ourselves,” Zikalala said.

The premier said the provincial command council is happy with the screening and testing programmes done at “almost all” the roadblocks.

He said at Marianhill that by 7.45am, 53 had been screened “and that shows you that we will be able to screen many people in KwaZulu-Natal”.

“We call on our people to behave themselves and to behave responsibly, to understand that we are still in a challenge, this lockdown is still applying, the aim is to protect us as the citizens and therefore we need to adhere to the regulations,” Zikalala said.

The premier said the provincial command council would also monitor compliance at retail shops that are operating during level 4 lockdown and in other workplaces.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

