Covid-19 4.5.2020 09:19 am

Permits you need during lockdown level 4 and how to get them

Helene Eloff
Permits you need during lockdown level 4 and how to get them

Photo for illustration only.

The slightly relaxed form of lockdown will require South Africans to keep prioritising the fight against Covid-19.

Many South Africans will be returning to work this week as the country has moved to lockdown level 4.

Government recently announced that interprovincial travel – formerly banned – may be undergone in exceptional circumstances between May 1 and May 7.

Faced with a host of rules and many exceptions, readers have reported confusion. Reader queries range from “I live in one town and work in another, may I drive to work?” to “My child has been staying with her grandparents in another province. May I fetch her?”

Questions like these are often accompanied with “do I need a permit and how do I get one?”

This video aims to answer your questions.

Originally appeared on Lowvelder

