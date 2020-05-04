Permits you need during lockdown level 4 and how to get them

Many South Africans will be returning to work this week as the country has moved to lockdown level 4.

This slightly relaxed form of lockdown will require South Africans to keep prioritising the fight against Covid-19.

Government recently announced that interprovincial travel – formerly banned – may be undergone in exceptional circumstances between May 1 and May 7.

Faced with a host of rules and many exceptions, readers have reported confusion. Reader queries range from “I live in one town and work in another, may I drive to work?” to “My child has been staying with her grandparents in another province. May I fetch her?”

Questions like these are often accompanied with “do I need a permit and how do I get one?”

This video aims to answer your questions.

Originally appeared on Lowvelder

