Passengers face full-body spray downs as Gautrain and limited buses reopen

Passengers arriving at Gautrain stations will have to step through full-body sanitisers as just one of the measures in place to keep virus infections to a minimum on public transport.

The Gautrain’s operators were quick to point out that the sprays are harmless and pose no danger to anyone.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula posted a video of himself stepping through one of the spraying devices on Monday morning.

A full body sanitizer at all Gautrain Stations. Another measure on top of others to protect our people against corona. #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/V5IB7ELQA4 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 4, 2020

The department of transport has made it clear that strict social distancing will be enforced on all buses and trains, with half of all seats being blocked to avoid close contact.

No standing will be allowed either to avoid any further contact while moving.

All passengers and staff are required to wear masks in stations and while travelling.

“All customer-facing staff will be screened for Covid-19. Staff will be screened for fever throughout the day and have been asked to stay at home if they have any symptoms. Likewise, we appeal to our passengers to also stay at home if they are unwell,” said the Gautrain company.

Rea Vaya buses will operate during peak times in the morning and afternoon.

“We will be operating a full schedule on Monday 4 May 2020 and this will help reduce higher number of passengers at stations,” the company said.

Both Metrorail and Prasa services remain closed for the time being, while authorities determine the best way to enforce social distancing on these services.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.