Covid-19 3.5.2020 04:29 pm

KZN Premier issues stern warning against the ‘politicization’ of food parcels

Citizen reporter
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala at an event where vehicles to assist in the mass testing and screening of Covid-19 in KZN | Image: Twitter /@kzngov

The premier’s warning comes amid growing allegations of corruption and favouritism in the distribution of food parcels.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning against the politicization of food parcels meant for poor people during the national coronavirus lockdown.

“We cannot allow a situation where food parcels meant to assist our hungry communities are politicized. Food parcels are meant to mitigate against the impact of Covid-19, especially in poor and vulnerable communities. As the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government we cannot condone the politicisation of food parcels,” said Zikalala.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

