Qatar Airways to operate relief charter flights to and from SA

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Pretoria announced on Saturday that Qatar Airways would from Tuesday, 5 May, operate relief charter flights between Doha, Qatar and Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo International Airport, to assist stranded South Africans “in many cities around the world”.

In a statement, the embassy said the flights would also assist with repatriating other nationals from South Africa via Doha.

“Qatar Airways office in South Africa will provide the respective embassies with consolidated booking lists of their citizens and esteemed embassies shall send those lists with a formal request to the embassy of the State of Qatar in Pretoria through email: Pretoria@mofa.gov.za where the embassy shall ratify them and formally communicate them to the respective South African authorities for final clearance,” the statement reads.

The embassy said the flights are a demonstration of the needed solidarity and worldwide cooperation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The embassy added that the flights are an example of “the excellent bilateral relations between the State of Qatar” and South Africa “and all friendly states”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

