Covid-19 1.5.2020 03:40 pm

UN in SA launches R2.5bn emergency appeal

News24 Wire
UN in SA launches R2.5bn emergency appeal

A volunteer for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, reaches out to a man with a container of home-cooked food, at a daily food distribution in the impoverished district of Vrededorp in Johannesburg, on April 28, 2020. The group home cooks almost 100 meals everyday since the beginning of South Africa lockdown, and distribute them to the needy residents of the neighbourhood. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

The fund aims to assist up to 10 million people in vulnerable communities.

The United Nations in South Africa has launched a R2.5 billion emergency appeal to assist up to 10 million people in vulnerable communities who face various risks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in areas such as health, water and sanitation, food security and gender-based violence.

The appeal came a day before a level 4 lockdown took effect in the country, in terms of which some restrictions applicable under level 5 were relaxed.

But the movement of most South Africans is still largely restricted and many people are unable to return to work.

“These measures, along with the global economic shock caused by Covid-19, are generating increasing needs among South Africans requiring an urgent response,” the UN said in a statement.

The head of the UN in South Africa and resident coordinator, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, said that for more than three months, the UN family has worked closely with several partners, including the government, the Solidarity Fund, the business community, civil society and other community-based organisations, and has been delivering services to vulnerable communities.

“The United Nations is in full support of the government’s commitment to a whole-of-society and a whole-of-government approach,” she said.

Different model

Bekele-Thomas added that she was “encouraged by the president’s consistent message that post Covid-19 will usher in a different model of doing development, focusing more on inclusiveness, guided by the motto of leaving no one behind”.

“The appeal compliments the government of South Africa’s strategy which includes intensifying the public health response to slow down the rate of transmission and reducing infections,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said at the launch.

He was joined by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Leaders from the South African National Aids Council, the Global Compact Network South Africa, C-19 People’s Coalition, the Solidarity Fund, and the Blended Capital Group also offered their messages in support of the emergency appeal.

“It’s not only the journey of the pandemic but also the journey of recovery for all South Africans,” said Bekele-Thomas.

As of Thursday, South Africa had 5,647 positive cases of Covid-19 and there were 103 deaths.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
BAT gives Dlamini-Zuma ultimatum over tobacco sales ban 1.5.2020
Teachers’ union reacts to DBE’s ‘rational response’ on reopening schools 1.5.2020
WATCH: Queen releases ‘You Are The Champions’ for healthcare workers 1.5.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Treasury predicts between 3 to 7 million job losses due to ongoing lockdown

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again


today in print

Read Today's edition