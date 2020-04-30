Kind gestures lead to chaos in Plastic View

Police have urged good Samaritans to work through the relevant authorities before handing out any food parcels to avoid chaos.

During the last few weeks, different organisations and individuals have opened their hearts to assist the people of the informal settlements of Plastic View and Cemetry View by giving out food parcels.

Some cases have proven disastrous as sometimes food would not be enough for everyone which were leading to fighting, robbery and even threats towards the donors, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Garsfontein police spokesperson Warrant officer Duane Lightfoot warned individuals against handing out food parcels without permission from the authorities.

“This is a very good gesture, but unfortunately it is also creating problems as there is no way to make sure that food is distributed in a fair and orderly manner,” he said.

“This is now causing people to go to street corners and intersections in large groups demanding food for themselves and often in a threatening way.”

Lightfoot said the police were working with two NPOs, LIFT Community Development, run by the Moreletapark congregation, and Brave to Love, run by Living Word Pretoria East church.

He said the two NPOs have necessary permits, authorised by the department of social development, and have executed distribution in the past with great success.

He encouraged individuals or members of the public, who would like to contribute, to work through these organisation or their stakeholders which include SA Cares for life, ISF (Informal Settlement Forum) as well as the University of Pretoria’s department of family medicine.

“The Garsfontein police with partners like PTMP and various security companies, have been part of these organised distribution efforts by securing the safety of everyone involved and with no or very little problems,” he said.

“We don’t want to discourage any person from doing a good deed, but would rather encourage people to do it in a manner that does not compromise safety to themselves or create negative situations for the authorities and recipients alike.”

Bull Security said they also got calls from residents regarding women with children begging at the corner of Wekker and Brabham streets in Moreletapark.

“We had a massive operation with numerous security companies, SAPS Garsfontein and National Traffic, where we relocated the women to a safe place,” said spokesperson French Jooste.

“We want to encourage the community not to give them food on the street, but to work through the NGOs.”

Jooste said there were also cases of people being robbed of their food parcels as they walked into Plastic View informal settlement.

On Tuesday morning, a commotion broke out at the two informal settlements when members of the public stopped on the side of the road to hand out food.

A scramble for each to get their hands on something to eat caused conflict as there wasn’t enough for everyone.

“That is why we urge the community not to give out food but rather go through one of the two registered NPO companies that are appointed to hand out food parcels at the two informal settlements.

“We are still on high alert at all times and will continue to monitor the situation.”

NG Moreleta church spokesperson Retha Erasmus said people could make financial donations or drop off food parcels at the church as well as the Living Word Pretoria east church behind Woodlands mall.

She said that as of Monday 4 May, people could deliver food items at both venues only from 10am to 12am on weekdays.

“People can also contact us for guidance of what food to donate. This allows us to create food parcels that are the same for all families,” she said.

Contact details:

Retha: 079 730 5985

Emma: 063 274 6548

Natasha: 082 335 2930

Heidi: 065 621 5561

Financial Donations

Prodesigns in collaboration with LIFT and ISF has kindly developed a funding platform where people can easily donate to the cause, (in any currency and you can choose your food package) by clicking: www.pretoriaeastisf.shopstar.co.za

Food parcel donations

“We have been blessed with maize and soya mince and only require the following items to complete food parcels”:

750ml oil

1kg sugar

Tinned food like baked beans, braai relish and bully beef

Soup sachets

Sunlight soap bar

Baby products

Other stakeholders are Prodesigns and Doxa Deo Faerie Glen.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.