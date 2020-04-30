Covid-19 30.4.2020 02:19 pm

Makhura says Covid-19 could make flu season difficult as thousands receive flu immunisation

Makhosandile Zulu
Makhura says Covid-19 could make flu season difficult as thousands receive flu immunisation

Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

The premier has stressed that flu vaccines are neither a vaccine for Covid-19 nor are they a cure for it.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said that as the flu season approaches, the provincial department of health has begun a flu vaccination programme in light of the increased risks in the wake of Covid-19.

Makhura stressed that flu vaccinations are neither vaccinations for Covid-19 nor are they a cure for it.

Makhura said 32,381 of the department’s staff have received flu vaccinations “because they are our soldiers they have to be ready”.

He said among those who have received flu vaccinations are 34,061 elderly people, who are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, 30,636 pregnant women, 74,016 patients with chronic conditions and 37,544 people living with HIV/Aids. The premier said the total number of people who have received flu vaccinations includes children, some who were identified by health workers.

“We are not just chasing the enemy called Covid-19, we are also on another front attending to it in preparation of the flu season, which can become difficult.

“We are all worried about the next three months as we go into the flu season, what it will mean,” Makhura said.

The premier reiterated that a flu vaccine is neither a vaccine nor a cure for Covid-19.

Makhura was on Thursday giving an update by the Covid-19 Gauteng provincial command council as the country is expected to move to level 4 of the nationwide lockdown on 1 May.

He said there are 51 Covid-19 patients admitted at private hospitals in the province and 21 in public facilities.

Of the total 72 patients admitted to hospitals, five are on ventilators, five are on oxygen and two are on room air, Makhura said.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the province, 295 patients have been admitted to both public and private hospitals, he added.

“When we talk about our facilities, we are talking about both public and private,” Makhura said.

He said it was important to monitor those admitted to hospitals and determine which patients are in critical condition. The premier added that people who usually succumb to Covid-19 do so after they have been in a critical condition.

Makhura said sometimes patients were admitted to hospital a little too late and later they pass on.

He said it always a relief when a patient is discharged from ICU, adding that at one period there were 12 patients who were in ICU.

The premier said once patients have been discharged from ICU, they were closely monitored and that some recovered well.

Makhura said there was currently one patient in ICU, which he received daily reports about from Bandile Masuku.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
In best case scenerio, 250,000 jobs will be lost in Gauteng due to Covid-19, says Makhura 30.4.2020
UJ creates low-cost, open-source ventilator prototype as Covid-19 infections increase 30.4.2020
‘Now is the time for government to announce the end of e-tolls’ – AA and Outa 30.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News MTN becomes last network to reach data price cut agreement with Competition Commission

Breaking News Rivonia triallist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

Covid-19 Government is treating citizens like children, says DA

Business News Tobacco association vows to light up the fight on cigarette ban again

Covid-19 Read regulations in full: All the do’s (stay home) and don’ts (smoke) of life in level 4


today in print

Read Today's edition