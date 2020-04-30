Makhura says Covid-19 could make flu season difficult as thousands receive flu immunisation

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said that as the flu season approaches, the provincial department of health has begun a flu vaccination programme in light of the increased risks in the wake of Covid-19.

Makhura stressed that flu vaccinations are neither vaccinations for Covid-19 nor are they a cure for it.

Makhura said 32,381 of the department’s staff have received flu vaccinations “because they are our soldiers they have to be ready”.

He said among those who have received flu vaccinations are 34,061 elderly people, who are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19, 30,636 pregnant women, 74,016 patients with chronic conditions and 37,544 people living with HIV/Aids. The premier said the total number of people who have received flu vaccinations includes children, some who were identified by health workers.

“We are not just chasing the enemy called Covid-19, we are also on another front attending to it in preparation of the flu season, which can become difficult.

“We are all worried about the next three months as we go into the flu season, what it will mean,” Makhura said.

The premier reiterated that a flu vaccine is neither a vaccine nor a cure for Covid-19.

Makhura was on Thursday giving an update by the Covid-19 Gauteng provincial command council as the country is expected to move to level 4 of the nationwide lockdown on 1 May.

He said there are 51 Covid-19 patients admitted at private hospitals in the province and 21 in public facilities.

Of the total 72 patients admitted to hospitals, five are on ventilators, five are on oxygen and two are on room air, Makhura said.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the province, 295 patients have been admitted to both public and private hospitals, he added.

“When we talk about our facilities, we are talking about both public and private,” Makhura said.

He said it was important to monitor those admitted to hospitals and determine which patients are in critical condition. The premier added that people who usually succumb to Covid-19 do so after they have been in a critical condition.

Makhura said sometimes patients were admitted to hospital a little too late and later they pass on.

He said it always a relief when a patient is discharged from ICU, adding that at one period there were 12 patients who were in ICU.

The premier said once patients have been discharged from ICU, they were closely monitored and that some recovered well.

Makhura said there was currently one patient in ICU, which he received daily reports about from Bandile Masuku.

