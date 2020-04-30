Naspers donates R1bn worth of PPE for healthcare workers

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accepting a generous donation from Naspers on behalf of government to assist healthcare workers.

Global internet group Naspers has donated R1 billion towards the consignment of critical personal protective equipment (PPE).

Naspers’ contribution and speedy procurement of PPE was thanks to Takealot, as well as its Tencent enterprise in China.

Overall, South Africa has, through donations, come up with a total of R1.5 billion to help bolster its fight against Covid-19 – R1 billion in PPE, and R500 million thanks to the Solidarity Fund, said government in a statement on Thursday.

Ramaphosa will be visiting the Takealot distribution centre in Kempton Park on Thursday, and will be taken through the high-tech distribution process involved in getting PPE to various parts of the country.

