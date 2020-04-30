Covid-19 30.4.2020 09:33 am

Motshekga’s 10am media briefing on schools’ re-opening postponed due to Cabinet meeting

Citizen reporter
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announcing the matric results. Picture: GCIS

It was reported that the media briefing is expected to take place at 4.30pm.

The department of basic education (DBE) has tweeted on Thursday that the media briefing scheduled for 10am, where Minister Angie Motshekga was expected to address the nation on the re-opening of schools, has been postponed due to a Cabinet meeting.

It was reported that the department was meeting with the coronavirus command council following the former’s consultation process on its sector recovery plan and presentation to the portfolio committee on Wednesday.

It has been reported that the media briefing, which will also be addressed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has been set for 4.30pm.

During the joint meeting between the portfolio committee on basic education and the select committee on education and technology, sports, arts and culture on Wednesday, the education department has laid out its plans to save the school year.

The plan included the phasing in of grades, starting with grades 7 and 12 on 6 May.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

