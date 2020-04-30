Covid-19 30.4.2020 07:47 am

Greta Thunberg donates $100k to support children during pandemic

AFP
Greta Thunberg has said it is 'likely' she contracted the new coronavirus. TT News Agency/AFP/File/Jessica GOW

‘Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis,’ Thunberg, 17, was quoted as saying in the UNICEF statement.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for use against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world body said Thursday.

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis,” Thunberg, 17, was quoted as saying in the UNICEF statement.

“It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most,” she added.

“I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children’s lives, to protect health and continue education.”

The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organisation, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation, the statement added.

UNICEF said the funds would give it a boost as it struggles to support children impacted by anti-virus lockdowns and school closures, particularly in the fields of “food shortages, strained health care systems, violence and lost education.”

Thunberg said at the end of March that she had “likely” contracted the coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms after a trip to central Europe.

