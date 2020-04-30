Local health workers’ jobs safe despite Cubans – Mkhize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has assured health workers their jobs are protected despite the arrival of Cuban medical professionals who are in the country to contribute to the efforts to fight Covid-19.

Mkhize said the doctors came at the government’s request to reinforce the fight against Covid-19 because the Cubans have particular strength in community medicine.

“That is where South Africa is very weak,” Mkhize said.

The minister said 26 doctors were allocated to the Western Cape, 29 to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and 20 to the Eastern Cape. The four provinces were regarded as epicenters of the coronavirus infection.

“Every province will have a specialist from Cuba,” Mkhize said.

He said the government needed all the help they could get and asked for more doctors to apply according to the need.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) raised their concern about the plight of unemployed professionals who were in the country waiting to be hired.

Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said the organisation welcomed the Cuban doctors who were deployed in the country and viewed the initiative with appreciation.

Hlungwani said he understood this was necessary due to the shortage of doctors in the country. However, it was worrisome to those medical professionals in the country who were unemployed, he said.

“We welcome the doctors from Cuba who will be assisting in the areas where there is a scarcity of skill,” he said. “It is indeed unfortunate that they will not be able to cover all the areas that require testing.”

He said there was a need for the employment of the country’s professionals who could assist with wrapping up testing in villages.

“It is our understanding that more than 1,000 health professionals have applied but have not been hired as yet.

“These professionals are among those who have completed their community service and are eager to work.

“We call on the government to tell us when they will be employed,” Hlungwani said.

Gauteng health MEC spokesperson Kwara Kekana said more than 8,000 applications were received through the e-Recruitment digital platform.

Kekana said successful candidates will be expected to start work next month and in June.

