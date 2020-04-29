11 employees test positive for virus at two Gauteng health facilities

A total of 11 healthcare workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in two Gauteng facilities, the provincial health department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Three of the staff members tested positive at the Bronkhorstspruit Hospital in Tshwane, while eight tested positive at J Dumane Clinic in Ekurhuleni.

“Staff and inpatients in the facility [Bronkhorstpruit] have been tested and are awaiting results. The Parkhome, Out Patient Department and the reception area have been disinfected,” spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

“The facility [J Dumane] has already been disinfected and remaining staff members have tested negative,” she added.

As of Wednesday, 29 April, 67 people had been hospitalised in public and private health facilities in Gauteng, the statement said.

Contacts

In addition, the total number of confirmed cases in the densely populated province currently sits at 1,377 cases, with 887 recoveries, and eight deaths.

“Out of a total of 8,299 contacts traced, 5,567 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period, with no symptoms reported and therefore they are de-isolated,” Kekana said.

“Contacts” refers to individuals who have been contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 811 cases and 589 recoveries;

Ekurhuleni: 310 cases and 179 recoveries;

Tshwane : 144 and 95 recoveries;

Sedibeng : 15 and 5 recoveries;

West Rand: 43 cases and 29 recoveries;

Unallocated: 54

Total: 1,377

The sub-district with the highest number of cases (254) remains the City of Johannesburg – Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

The department said that the allocation of cases to the relevant districts was an ongoing process.

