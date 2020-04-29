WATCH: Residents in Westbury get tested for Covid-19

Residents in and around Westbury in Johannesburg lined up at the Westbury Sports Grounds to get tested for Covid-19.

“We are trying to be proactive, we are trying to screen people [before] they get sick because we don’t want to run after the disease, we want the disease to run after us,” said Mogeru Morewane, the chief of health and service delivery in the City of Johannesburg.

We also spoke to Jefferson Johnson, who is a resident in Westbury and he shared how amazed he was to see people from the community coming to find out what their Covid-19 status was.

“There have been about two or three cases where the people’s response to staying in the house was a bit of a problem, I understand why, because of the fact that some people live in flats and it’s very small so it was very difficult to always be in-house however as time went. I believe we started becoming accommodative regarding the president’s message towards our people,” said Jefferson.

Surrounding communities that also test at the Westbury Sports Grounds include Hurt Hill, Westdene, Coronationville, Slovo Informal Settlement.

