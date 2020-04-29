Covid-19 29.4.2020 01:30 pm

Centurion residents queue for kilometres to receive food hampers

Citizen reporter
People formed queues from 6am, with organisations saying that at times, the queue was up to 3km long. Image: Supplied

8,000 food hampers were distributed by the Tshwane Muslim Community and nearby business communities to informal settlements in the area.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the handout of 8,000 food parcels to the impoverished communities of Mooiplaas and Spruit saw residents receiving some much-needed help to weather the Covid-19 storm.

The Tshwane Muslim Community and business communities in Sutherland Ridge, Ikon Park and Westhills distributed the packages.

The distribution was approved, as per the Gauteng social development department, the City of Tswane and law enforcement’s new directive that all distribution efforts must be approved and coordinated. 

As such, SAPS, SANDF and TMPD members attended the distribution.

SANDF soldiers monitor food parcel distribution efforts in Centurion. Image: Twitter/@Abramjee

People formed queues from 6am, with organisations saying that at times, the queue was up to 3km long. 

Social distancing was practised where possible, said social activist Yusuf Abramjee. 

“The need for food is massive. Over 80% of this community are foreigners and they have not received any assistance from government. We are happy we made a small difference,” said Abramjee.

Business leader Smiley Essa said expanding Covid-19 efforts over the next few days to reach neighbouring areas is in the pipeline. 

Centurion informal settlement residents receive food parcels. Image: Twitter/@Abramjee

United Muslim Forum’s Asgar Akoob said that more work still needs to be done while lockdown continues. 

“The lockdown is far from over and levels of hunger are growing by the day. 

“Let’s continue to make a difference wherever we can,” Akood emphasised. 

On Tuesday night, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize reported 4,996 Covid-19 cases in South Africa. Total recoveries are now at 2,073, with 185,497 tests conducted so far. 

93 people have died, a mortality rate of about 1.9%. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Charles Cilliers)

