Covid-19 29.4.2020 10:38 am

Gauteng Health MEC disappointed that some health workers’ salaries have not been paid

Citizen reporter
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku | Image: Twitter / @GautengProvince

Dr Bandile Masuku says the department is working towards ensuring that most of the health workers who did not receive their salaries are paid by Thursday.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has reportedly expressed his disappointment at the news that some health workers in the province have not been paid their salaries.

EWN reports that the MEC blamed the delay in the payment of salaries on a human resources error.

It was reported that Masuku said the matter would be resolved and that the department is working towards ensuring that by Thursday at least the majority of those who had not been paid their salaries “will be sorted out”, with the rest paid by the beginning of next week.

“But it is disappointing that our officials dropped the ball when we are in this particular period,” the MEC was quoted as saying.

He said the failure to pay salaries would affect the morale of the health workers when it is needed the most in the wake of Covid-19.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

