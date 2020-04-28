Over 5,000 Gauteng virus contacts complete 14-day monitoring process

More than 5,000 contacts – people who have come into contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19 – in Gauteng have completed the 14-day monitoring process without showing any symptoms, the province’s Department of Health said.

As a result, 5,204 contacts out of 8,251 traced have since returned from isolation.

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in the densely populated province sits at 1,353, with 876 recoveries and eight deaths.

In addition, 64 people are currently hospitalised in private and public healthcare facilities in the province.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 804 cases and 589 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni: 300 cases and 164 recoveries.

Tshwane: 136 cases and 94 recoveries.

Sedibeng: 15 cases and five recoveries.

West Rand: 43 cases and 24 recoveries.

Unallocated: 55

Total: 1,353

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of Gauteng, with 804 cases and 589 recoveries.

The sub-district with the highest number of cases us the City of Johannesburg, with 253 cases, which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

On Monday, the department conducted a screening and testing campaign in the sub-district, where 2,611 people were screened, 1,510 tested and 15 referred for quarantine.

