Nsfas recipients to receive allowances during lockdown

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) has announced that students will receive their allowances during the nationwide lockdown.

In a statement, Nsfas said it had activated a business continuity plan to facilitate uninterrupted funding to students; resolution of student application queries; and the processing of appeals and general assistance to institutions with Nsfas administration, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

This, it said, would allow students under the scheme continued access to funds during this time and would enable them to continue with academic activities online, as well as allowing them to pay for learning materials.

Nsfas added that it had the capacity to virtually process all of the 150,000 applications received from its walk-in application process, and that these students would also receive their allowances.

Since 25 March, Nsfas has released almost R5 billion in upfront payments to institutions, enabling qualifying students to register without having to pay registration fees, and providing interim relief to students.

From April 20, Nsfas said it would distribute April 2020 allowances to 376,659 university students and 202,681 TVET college students, based on actual registration data received.

Nsfas urged students to open bank accounts to ensure more efficient disbursement of funds.

It added that it was working on a banking model which would eliminate all intermediaries in the disbursement value chain and facilitate direct deposits from Nsfas into student bank accounts.

Students who did not have myNsfas accounts would need to register to track their funding decisions and to receive regular updates.

Nsfas can be reached via the following platforms on Monday to Friday, from 8am to 7pm

Email – info@nsfas.org.za

Facebook – National Student Financial Aid Scheme

Twitter – myNsfas

Instagram – myNsfas

Nsfas Connect – www.nsfas.org.za and log into your myNsfas account

