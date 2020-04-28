Covid-19 28.4.2020 01:05 pm

City of Joburg rolls out mass Covid-19 testing drive

Andile Dlodlo
People wait in line to be tested for Covid-19. Image: Northcliff Melville Times

The mass testing drive is targeting people with Covid-19 and flu symptoms, those 60 years and older, and persons with co-morbid chronic conditions.

Clinics in the City of Johannesburg’s Region B will be carrying out voluntary Covid-19 testing on Tuesday, reports Northcliff Melville Times.

The mass testing drive by the City’s health department is targeting people with Covid-19 and flu symptoms, those 60 years and older, and persons with co-morbid chronic conditions.

Those that fit the testing criteria are encouraged to visit one of the region’s clinics with their identity document.

See the list of testing facilities below:

In a statement on Monday, the department said since embarking on its testing campaign at the beginning of April, about 8% of the province’s population has been screened for the virus.

Of that, 13,558 people have been tested for Covid-19.

(Additional reporting by News24 Wire)

