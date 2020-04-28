Covid-19 28.4.2020 10:44 am

See-through solution: deaf Indonesians turn to clear virus masks

AFP
See-through solution: deaf Indonesians turn to clear virus masks

Dwi Rahayu (L) and her husband Elfiandi are among deaf Indonesians using transparent facemasks to communicate (AFP Photo/AGUNG SUPRIYANTO)

One husband and wife duo started producing cloth masks with transparent plastic in the middle to help fellow deaf people. 

Lip-reading suddenly got tricky when everyone covered their face during the coronavirus pandemic, but Indonesian tailors have hit upon the perfect solution — see-through masks.

One husband and wife duo in Makassar on Sulawesi island started producing cloth masks with transparent plastic in the middle to help fellow deaf people.

“Since the pandemic started, everyone is wearing facemasks. For deaf people, we can’t understand what others are saying because we can’t read their lips,” said 52-year-old Faizah Badaruddin.

“There were a lot of misunderstandings,” she added.

Now I see what you’re saying: lip-readers were having a terrible time understanding each other before the see-through mask came along (AFP Photo/ANDI)

Badaruddin and her husband used to sew cushions, bed sheets and curtains for customers.

But when orders dried up, Badaruddin looked up instructional videos online to work out how to produce masks for the hearing impaired.

Since early April, the little business has been producing as many as two dozen transparent masks a day in small, medium and large sizes.

They sell for between 10,000 rupiah to 15,000 rupiah (65 cents to 97 cents) each.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA’s deaf Olympic swimmer Terence Parkin punched in road rage incident 8.11.2019
Murder docket opened after hearing-impaired assault victim dies 17.4.2019
Hearing-impaired KZN man left braindead after bar assault 16.4.2019



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Treatment News Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in Covid-19 trial

Environment Eskom charged with serious environmental offences

World White House cancels media briefing as Trump rails against ‘enemy’

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86


today in print

Read Today's edition