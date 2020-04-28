11 new Covid-19 cases recorded at department of correctional services

The department of correctional services has recorded 11 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases to 129.

The new cases include 10 officials and one inmate at Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Tshwane.

“Kgosi Mampuru II is being monitored closely as positive cases involving Remand Detainees are now at two,” the department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said on Monday.

“Mass screening and testing have assisted to this effect as the spread can now be contained and prevented from spreading to other sections.

“Positive cases for officials in the Eastern Cape are now at 35.”

Nxumalo said containment and treatment were under way in the Western Cape, which had an increase in positive cases as 31 officials and one inmate have tested positive in the province.

In Worcester, eight officials and one inmate have tested positive and in Warmbokkeveld in Ceres 23 officials have tested positive.

In the Eastern Cape, besides the 35 officials with Covid-19, 56 inmates have also tested positive.

In Limpopo, two officials tested positive and one recovery was recorded.

In Gauteng, one official and two inmates tested positive.

At the department’s head office, one official tested positive.

