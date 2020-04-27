Covid-19 27.4.2020 08:59 pm

Nearly 4,000 virus contacts in Gauteng complete 14-day monitoring process

News24 Wire
Nearly 4,000 virus contacts in Gauteng complete 14-day monitoring process

A health worker at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. The mobile testing vehicles targeted Joburg's epicenter region E, and had testing vehicles all around the area which included Sandton, Marlboro Riverclub and Modderfontein, among others. Picture: Neil McCartney

Contacts refer to individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 3,758 out of a total 8,117 contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 have completed the 14-day monitoring process and have left isolation, the Gauteng Department of Health said in a statement on Monday.

Contacts refer to individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Monday, 27 April, 2020, Gauteng has 1,331 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 868 recoveries, and eight deaths, according to the province’s statistics.

National figures released later on Monday night, and at a later reporting time, has the new provincial total at 1,353 cases.

In addition, a total of 73 people are currently hospitalised in public and private healthcare facilities across the province.

Breakdown per district:

Johannesburg: 788

Ekurhuleni: 297

Tshwane: 133

Sedibeng: 15

West Rand: 43

Unallocated: 55

Total: 1,331

The sub-district with the highest number of cases is the City of Johannesburg E – 248 cases – which consists of Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton.

City of Johannesburg B is right behind with 145 cases, which consists of Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown and Parktown North.

The third highest sub-district is Ekurhuleni North with 119 cases, which consists of Kempton Park, Edenvale, Tembisa and Bapsfontein.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 infections rise to 4,793, with deaths now at 90 27.4.2020
Europe cautiously eyes exit from virus lockdowns 27.4.2020
Stock markets rise on virus hopes as oil tanks 27.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


today in print

Read Today's edition