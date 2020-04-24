Covid-19 24.4.2020 10:50 pm

City of Ekurhuleni staff donate R600K to Solidarity Fund

News24 Wire
City of Ekurhuleni staff donate R600K to Solidarity Fund

File image.

The City has set itself a target of donating R3m to the Solidarity Fund by the end of June.

City of Ekurhuleni municipal employees have donated R600,000 to the Solidarity Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, the City said the pledges were made by staff after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he will be donating 33% of his salary.

Mayor Mzwandile Masina followed suit. “I am pleasantly surprised by our staff member’s commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa,” he said.

“As the leadership of the City, we continue to urge all staff members and citizens to contribute whatever amount they can afford to the Solidarity Fund.”

The City has set itself a target of donating R3m to the Solidarity Fund by the end of June.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Another official at East London prison tests positive for Covid-19 24.4.2020
Virus crisis is helping hospitals get ready for NHI – Ramaphosa 24.4.2020
Facebook takes aim at Zoom with video chat upgrade 24.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 What you can and can’t do during level 4 of the lockdown

Covid-19 FULL SPEECH: Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

World ‘Unimaginable human tragedy’ in Europe’s care homes: WHO

Covid-19 On-standby SANDF to provide field hospitals in fight against coronavirus

Breaking News Coronavirus claims 7 more lives as infection total increases to 3,635 in SA


today in print

Read Today's edition