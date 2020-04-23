City of Ekurhuleni receives donations from Sasol, Coca-Cola

City of Ekurhuleni received personal protective equipment (PPEs) on Thursday from energy and chemical company Sasol.

Ekurhuleni major Mzwandile Masina praised Sasol for the donation after the company sent 65 25-litre bottles sanitisers, 1,000 masks, 1,000 gloves and 700 soap bars.

“Today the Ekurhuleni Covid-19 Food Bank received a generous donation from Sasol. Thank you, senior vice-president Moses Arnold, and team for the donation, and I hope this is the start to long-lasting relationship,” he said on his Twitter account.

Today the Ekurhuleni COVID-19 Food Bank received a generous donation from @SasolSA: 65x 25lt of sanitizers, 1000 masks, 1000 gloves and 700 soap bars. Thank you Snr Vice President Moses Arnold and team for the donation, and I hope this is start to long lasting relationship pic.twitter.com/7PNgB5fPSk — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) April 23, 2020

Masina also thanked Coca-Cola South Africa after the beverages company donated 9,000 of two-litre bottles of water.

“Thank you Coca-Cola for 9000 of 2L water which will be distributed with food parcels to Ekurhuleni Communities,” he said.

Thank you @CocaCola for 9000 of 2L water which will be distributed with food parcel to Ekurhuleni Communities. pic.twitter.com/rXw5acoYeR — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) April 23, 2020

Donations including PPEs, food parcels and money had been carried out by various companies across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had reached 3,635, with an increase of 170.

The total number of tests conducted to date stands at 133,774, of which 6,868 were done in the past 24 hours.

Mkhize said there were seven more Covid-19 related deaths to report, bringing the number to 65.

He said five of seven deaths occurred in the Western Cape and two in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We express our condolences to the affected families and appreciate the health workers who treated these patients,” said Mkhize.

Gauteng currently has 1,224 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest compared to other provinces.

There are 1,079 cases in the Western Cape, 758 in KwaZulu-Natal, 377 in the Eastern Cape, 106 in the Free State, 27 in Limpopo, 24 in North West, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in the Northern Cape, and 1 unallocated case.

READ NEXT: Hundreds receive cooked food donated by volunteers in Cape Town.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.