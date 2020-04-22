Covid-19 22.4.2020 09:59 am

Mkhize deploys 10 health experts to flatten Covid-19 curve in Eastern Cape

News24 Wire
Mkhize deploys 10 health experts to flatten Covid-19 curve in Eastern Cape

Health minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan will be quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

They will give the minister daily updates regarding their work in the province and the team to work with the health experts will be established by Thursday.

The Eastern Cape health department has welcomed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s deployment of health experts to the province.

According to department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, this will go a long way in helping the Eastern Cape to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“The experts will give guidance and work with our dedicated health professionals as the fight against the coronavirus continues,” Kupelo said.

“The national director, Mzi Neti, an epidemiologist, will visit some hospitals to do an audit of personal protective equipment. This is because the department views the allegations that some of our facilities do not have personal protective equipment (PPEs).”

Superintendent General Dr Thobile Mbengashe issued a directive earlier this month, instructing all health workers from cleaners to doctors to wear PPE at all times.

Kupelo said: “It is important that all our staff have the PPEs as they help prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

The team of 10 experts, who arrived in the province on Tuesday, will report directly to Mkhize.

They will give the minister daily updates regarding their work in the province and the team to work with the health experts will be established by Thursday.

“Among their responsibilities will be to report back to the minister as to where the hotspots are in the province, report numbers of people who have tested positive at each district, and how to contain the virus,” Kupelo said.

The team of experts, which includes doctors who have worked on other outbreaks, will also work with the department of correctional services, which has recorded 87 positive cases at its East London facility.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SARS-CoV-2 virus is here to stay and circulate, says virologist 22.4.2020
Western Cape braces for estimated 80,000 cases at Covid-19 peak 22.4.2020
Don’t try to use the crisis to steamroller laws, ANC 22.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Largest deployment in SA history under way as Ramaphosa authorises 73,000 more troops

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths


today in print

Read Today's edition