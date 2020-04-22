Covid-19 22.4.2020 08:34 am

Correctional services dept records first Covid-19 case in Gauteng

The patient is an official at the Johannesburg Management Area.

The department of correctional services (DCS) has recorded its first positive case of coronavirus in Gauteng.

The department has also recorded two recoveries – one in East London and another in Kutama Sinthumule, Limpopo.

“The recoveries follow intensified efforts by DCS in implementing its Covid-19 Disaster Management Strategy, where more officials and inmates are screened and tested,” said the department in a statement.

It further confirmed three new cases of officials, bringing the total of cases in DCS to 114.

The Western Cape recorded two more cases, taking the total to 22 officials and one inmate. The Eastern Cape has 31 cases of officials and 56 of inmates, while Limpopo has only two of officials, and one official being confirmed at the head office.

“Prevention measures for officials are being flagged as the numbers continue to increase, hence a comprehensive care response to all positive cases remains pivotal.”

