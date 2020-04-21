Durban hospital confirms newborn baby tests positive for Covid-19

The Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital confirmed a newborn from KwaZulu-Natal has tested positive for the Covid-19.

Jacaranda News reported that the chairperson at the Durban hospital, Dr Ayoob Bux, said the infant’s mother tested positive for Covid-19 after she gave birth to the baby boy via C-Section almost two weeks.

The doctor said the mother and her baby, who were both asymptomatic, were discharged after being monitored for a few days.

“The baby was born very healthy, the mother was healthy and both showed not too many symptoms and after a day or two they were discharged,” Dr Bux said.

Bux said that 80% to 90% of Covid-19 patients were doing alright as many of them were also asymptomatic and also added that the newborn baby was not at high risk.

“The risk of the baby becoming sick because of testing positive are very slim. Most of these babies do very well and they recover quickly.”

KwaZulu-Natal currently has 639 Covid-19 cases, the third-highest in the country, however, the province has the most deaths, standing at 23 with 151 recoveries as of Tuesday.

