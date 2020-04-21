Number of employees exposed to Covid-19 at Pretoria’s Eugene Marais hospital rises

Seventeen employees and six doctors are now following guidelines provided by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for healthcare workers who may have been exposed to the virus.
The number of employees and doctors believed to be have been exposed to Covid-19 at the Eugene Marais hospital has increased, reports Rekord Moot.
Seventeen employees and six doctors are now following guidelines by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) for healthcare workers who may have been exposed, which includes self-isolating, according to Life Healthcare group.
Last week the hospital confirmed 12 employees and four doctors were in self-isolation after being exposed to a Covid-19 patient.
“Doctors who may have been exposed were all wearing appropriate personal protective equipment and continued to practice accordingly,” said Life Healthcare Emergency Medicine GM, Dr Charl van Loggerenberg.
“Life Eugene Marais hospital continues to follow the NICD’s prevailing infection prevention measures and processes of which healthcare workers’ return-to-work guidelines are being followed.”
Van Loggernberg said healthcare workers would only be tested for Covid-19 if there was an indication of infection in terms of the NICD guidelines.
“In the context of community transmission, Covid-19 infections will continue to rise, and may be acquired from any person with whom people have come into contact within or outside of the hospital. “
The hospital recently implemented a universal mask policy for employees, doctors and hospital visitors, he said.
“Additionally, our healthcare workers’ exposure policy is in place to ensure the effective management and resourcing of our facilities for if, or when, healthcare workers become exposed to the virus.
“This also ensures that our facility can continue to operate as best as possible with little or minimal disruption and to continue to provide quality care to our patients.”
All persons entering the hospital are screened on a daily basis.
“Life Healthcare is frequently consulting with government, our doctors, employees and healthcare workers to ensure that our protocols and processes remain relevant for the needs of our patients.”
