Naspers delivers first shipment of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers

Since Naspers announced that it was contributing R500 million to the Solidarity Response Fund and was procuring R1 billion worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies through its partnerships with Tencent and the Chinese government, the first shipment of 275,600 KN95 masks and 100,000 face shields arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday.

The critical PPE shipment, which was secured through Naspers’ long-standing relationships in China, is the first of multiple shipments that will be distributed to frontline healthcare workers. The next shipments are expected to arrive within a week.

Commenting on the delivery, Naspers South Africa CEO Phuti Mahanyele-Dabengwa said: “The collaboration and joint action between governments, business and civil society has been excellent. We hope our first shipment, which is one of many to come, will support the many selfless healthcare workers in our country.”

Bob van Dijk, Naspers Group CEO said: “We are grateful to all those that have made this delivery a reality, especially the South African government and our Chinese partners for their continuous support throughout the process.”

Kim Reid, Takealot ECO, added: “We will use our extensive warehousing and distribution capability to ensure these critical medical supplies reach hospitals, frontline workers and those in need as quickly as possible. We are humbled and privileged to be part of this important collaborative effort to help our fellow South Africans.”

Naspers announced on 31 March that it would commit R1.5 billion in emergency funding to aid the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, Fin24 reported.

The government set up the fund to assist in combating the outbreak in the country.

