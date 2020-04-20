Covid-19 20.4.2020 07:19 pm

Khayelitsha metro police branch closes after employee tests positive

Part of Khayelitsha outside Cape Town. Archive photo: Vincent Lali

Traffic department spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the office was evacuated and sanitised, and would be reopened on Thursday.

An employee at the Khayelitsha office of the metro police has tested positive for Covid-19, as the Western Cape’s latest number of confirmed cases increases to 905.

“The shift he was on is in isolation,” said Dyason on Monday.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde announced on Monday that another person had died – the 48-year-old man was among the 17 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus.

By Monday, 53 of the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the province were in Khayelitsha.

The metro police have been part of the multi-agency law enforcement response, together with the SA National Defence Force, in policing the nationwide lockdown. They have been manning roadblocks, controlling access to shelters and providing security for food distribution agencies.

