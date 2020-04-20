Covid-19 20.4.2020 03:28 pm

SACP is ‘not a political party, but an ANC faction’ – Ndlozi

Citizen reporter
SACP is ‘not a political party, but an ANC faction’ – Ndlozi

EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Screenshot.

Ndlozi’s comment comes after it was reported that some SACP employees might face late payments during April.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has claimed the South African Communist Party (SACP) was “not a political party, but an African National Congress (ANC) faction”.

Ndlozi’s comment comes after it was reported on Monday that some SACP employees might face late payments during April after the party failed to pay salaries in last month.

“This is one hell of a useless party. Why don’t they close shop and join the ANC? They’ve long abandoned their vision!” he said on his Twitter account.

Ndlozi’s rant went on to claim: “If they are not advancing the agenda of white monopoly capital, they are fighting careerist battles for cabinet posts! SACP is not a party, but an ANC faction!”

Ndlozi also spoke on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) call to reduce restrictions on alcohol sales in the country.

“DA’s proposal to open alcohol sales during weekends is a murderous, unscientific proposal that must be dismissed with contempt! It actually speaks to the deep anti-black agenda of the DA; its unrepentant disregard of black lives who have inadequate access to healthcare!” he said.

“There is absolutely nothing smart about opening retail stores to sell alcohol during a fight against Covid-19. Alcohol ban has helped to free trauma units in hospitals because the majority of injuries dealt with there used to be alcohol-related interpersonal fights!

“If people drink alcohol responsibly, how come there’s so much money invested in campaigns/adverts on drinking responsibly? How come clubs (even small) have more security than in a single branch of a bank? If people drink responsibly, how come so many accidents relate to drunkenness?”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Malema amuses parents everywhere with lockdown toddler bike frustration 18.4.2020
DA, EFF accuse Limpopo government of favouring ANC members in Covid-19 battle 17.4.2020
EFF rejects relaxation of lockdown regulations due to ‘lack of medical evidence’ 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition