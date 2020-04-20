SACP is ‘not a political party, but an ANC faction’ – Ndlozi

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has claimed the South African Communist Party (SACP) was “not a political party, but an African National Congress (ANC) faction”.

Ndlozi’s comment comes after it was reported on Monday that some SACP employees might face late payments during April after the party failed to pay salaries in last month.

“This is one hell of a useless party. Why don’t they close shop and join the ANC? They’ve long abandoned their vision!” he said on his Twitter account.

Ndlozi’s rant went on to claim: “If they are not advancing the agenda of white monopoly capital, they are fighting careerist battles for cabinet posts! SACP is not a party, but an ANC faction!”

Ndlozi also spoke on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) call to reduce restrictions on alcohol sales in the country.

“DA’s proposal to open alcohol sales during weekends is a murderous, unscientific proposal that must be dismissed with contempt! It actually speaks to the deep anti-black agenda of the DA; its unrepentant disregard of black lives who have inadequate access to healthcare!” he said.

“There is absolutely nothing smart about opening retail stores to sell alcohol during a fight against Covid-19. Alcohol ban has helped to free trauma units in hospitals because the majority of injuries dealt with there used to be alcohol-related interpersonal fights!

“If people drink alcohol responsibly, how come there’s so much money invested in campaigns/adverts on drinking responsibly? How come clubs (even small) have more security than in a single branch of a bank? If people drink responsibly, how come so many accidents relate to drunkenness?”

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

