More South Africans flown home from overseas

It said on Sunday that 206 people arrived back from Frankfurt in Germany, and another 35 were ferried home from Angola.

Dirco said 1,332 South Africans had been flown home so far. While it was still aware that another 3,639 are stranded abroad in various countries and were asking for assistance.

It said it was continuing to try make arrangements from more people to be brought back.

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission said it was discussing arranging a flight from Perth to ferry South Africans home.

All South Africans coming in from abroad must subject themselves to two weeks’ quarantine according to regulations.