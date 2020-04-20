Covid-19 20.4.2020 10:47 am

More South Africans flown home from overseas

Citizen reporter
South Africans arrive back from Germany on Sunday. Image: Dirco

Dirco says on Sunday 206 people arrived back from Frankfurt in Germany, and another 35 were ferried home from Angola.

The department of international relations and cooperation says more South Africans have been repatriated from countries overseas over the weekend.

It said on Sunday that 206 people arrived back from Frankfurt in Germany, and another 35 were ferried home from Angola.

Dirco said 1,332 South Africans had been flown home so far. While it was still aware that another 3,639 are stranded abroad in various countries and were asking for assistance.

It said it was continuing to try make arrangements from more people to be brought back.

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commission said it was discussing arranging a flight from Perth to ferry South Africans home.

All South Africans coming in from abroad must subject themselves to two weeks’ quarantine according to regulations.

