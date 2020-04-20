Sandton mall confirms two Pick n Pay employees tested positive for Covid-19

The Alex Mall management confirmed on Monday morning that two Pick n Pay employees have tested positive for Covid-19, IOL reported.

The shopping mall in located Sandton said in a statement that the shop has been closed since Sunday and it will be sanitised along with the rest of the employees being screened and tested or be placed in isolation if necessary.

However, the management said the mall will remain open while ensuring that customers practice social distancing and hand-washing protocols and the Pick n Pay might re-open by midday if it is green-lit to do so.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had reached 3,158, with an increase of 124.

The total number of tests conducted to date stands at 114,711.

Mkhize said there had been another two Covid-19 related deaths.

“Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.

“We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients,” he said.

Gauteng currently has 1,148 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest compared to other provinces.

The rest of the provincial breakdown was given as 868 in the Western Cape, 617 in KwaZulu-Natal, 293 in the Eastern Cape, 100 in the Free State, 27 in Limpopo, 25 in North West, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in the Northern Cape, and 42 unallocated.

