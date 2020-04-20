Covid-19 20.4.2020 10:41 am

Sandton mall confirms two Pick n Pay employees tested positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Sandton mall confirms two Pick n Pay employees tested positive for Covid-19

Alex Mall’s management confirmed the matter on Monday morning.

The Alex Mall management confirmed on Monday morning that two Pick n Pay employees have tested positive for Covid-19, IOL reported.

The shopping mall in located Sandton said in a statement that the shop has been closed since Sunday and it will be sanitised along with the rest of the employees being screened and tested or be placed in isolation if necessary.

However, the management said the mall will remain open while ensuring that customers practice social distancing and hand-washing protocols and the Pick n Pay might re-open by midday if it is green-lit to do so.

In a statement on Sunday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa had reached 3,158, with an increase of 124.

The total number of tests conducted to date stands at 114,711.

Mkhize said there had been another two Covid-19 related deaths.

“Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today.

“We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients,”  he said.

Gauteng currently has 1,148 Covid-19 cases, which is the highest compared to other provinces.

The rest of the provincial breakdown was given as 868 in the Western Cape, 617 in KwaZulu-Natal, 293 in the Eastern Cape, 100 in the Free State, 27 in Limpopo, 25 in North West, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in the Northern Cape, and 42 unallocated.

READ NEXT: Health Minister Mkhize: ‘We must save our people from hunger and Covid-19’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng records 399 Covid-19 recoveries 15.4.2020
Pick n Pay Waterstone Village closed after staffer tests positive 13.4.2020
201 Covid-19 tests done in Alexandra, one positive case found 9.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition