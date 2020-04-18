African politicians pen letter requesting action against ill-treatment of Africans in China

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane alongside Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa have penned a letter to South African President and Chairperson of the African Union Cyril Ramaphosa seeking an investigation into the allegations of abuse against African nationals in China.

Maimane, who has responded to outcry surrounding the treatment of African nationals, said a need for a continental level response to Afrophobia in China was necessary.

“We are writing to formally request that the African Union establishes a full investigation into the treatment of African nationals who are currently residing in China during the month of April.

“Xenophobia in such a time can undercut global efforts to fight the disease and significantly destabilise diplomatic relationships that have been built over decades.”

The letter, dated April 17, emerged after footage showing two officials presumed to be in China prohibiting a black lady from entering a shopping centre. The officials clearly allow another white lady access to the centre, moments after barring the black lady.

This is really painful to watch. The African Union must take action to help our African brothers and sisters who are living and working in China. We must take a clear stand as a continent. pic.twitter.com/qUQtP41VfW — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 18, 2020

Requesting immediate intervention from the African Union, Maimane said the letter was written in response to mounting allegations of Africans being evicted from their apartments while other Africans were subjected to numerous Covid-19 tests despite showing negative results.

“We call on China authorities to cease eviction of Africans from their accommodation.”

The letter is signed by Maimane, Chamisa, Ugandan politician Bobi Wine, Malawian politician Lazarus Chakwera and Tanzanian politician Zitto Kabwe.

Dumelang @KhuselaS and @AthiGeleba please pass this letter onto Mr Ramaphosa.

All of Africa is waiting on decisive action from the African Union. We can not be quiet at this time. pic.twitter.com/GHsWAh2FSO — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 18, 2020

African leaders have been urged to heed the call against the treatment of Africans in China while the country tackles the Covid-19 pandemic.

#ChinaMustExplain A pregnant woman being denied gynaecology services simply because she is black. The pictures & videos coming out of #China are depressing. Stop Chinese #Racism pic.twitter.com/csry5ISWAE — The Youth Cast (@youthcastkenya) April 18, 2020

Somebody should tell these racist Chinese fools that in a certain crazy and confused country in Africa,Chinese people are actually classified as “black” for the purposes of black economic empowerment…Exactly the same as the indeginous population!???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/navDy4M4Ll — Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) April 18, 2020

