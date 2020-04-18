Covid-19 18.4.2020 04:51 pm

African politicians pen letter requesting action against ill-treatment of Africans in China

Gopolang Moloko
Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Screenshot.

The letter addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa calls for an investigation into the increasing allegations of ill-treatment against Africans in China.

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane alongside Zimbabwean politician Nelson Chamisa have penned a letter to South African President and Chairperson of the African Union Cyril Ramaphosa seeking an investigation into the allegations of abuse against African nationals in China.

Maimane, who has responded to outcry surrounding the treatment of African nationals, said a need for a continental level response to Afrophobia in China was necessary.

“We are writing to formally request that the African Union establishes a full investigation into the treatment of African nationals who are currently residing in China during the month of April.

“Xenophobia in such a time can undercut global efforts to fight the disease and significantly destabilise diplomatic relationships that have been built over decades.”

The letter, dated April 17, emerged after footage showing two officials presumed to be in China prohibiting a black lady from entering a shopping centre. The officials clearly allow another white lady access to the centre, moments after barring the black lady.

Requesting immediate intervention from the African Union, Maimane said the letter was written in response to mounting allegations of Africans being evicted from their apartments while other Africans were subjected to numerous Covid-19 tests despite showing negative results.

“We call on China authorities to cease eviction of Africans from their accommodation.”

The letter is signed by Maimane, Chamisa, Ugandan politician Bobi Wine, Malawian politician Lazarus Chakwera and Tanzanian politician Zitto Kabwe.

African leaders have been urged to heed the call against the treatment of Africans in China while the country tackles the Covid-19 pandemic.

