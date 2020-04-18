Covid-19 18.4.2020 12:22 pm

Unisa presses on with mid-year exams, but physical venues to be avoided

News24 Wire
Unisa presses on with mid-year exams, but physical venues to be avoided

Unisa Building, Pretoria.

The university will, instead, make use of alternative assessment formats during the examination period.

Unisa has announced that, while May/June examinations will continue, its students will not write venue-based exams.

In a statement, the university said the extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa meant that it had to make “some far-reaching decisions” regarding the examination period.

“Lecturers will confirm on the myUnisa platform the type of examination that a student will write for each module. This information will be available on myUnisa early in May 2020. While the May/June 2020 examinations will take a different format, Unisa will maintain its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of plagiarism or examination dishonesty.”

Students who are unable to complete this assessment will automatically be deferred to the October/November 2020 examination period, without penalty or additional cost.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Is the lockdown unravelling and is government losing the plot? Experts say yes 18.4.2020
Will Italy’s coronavirus epidemic fuel the far right? 18.4.2020
Coronavirus spotlights Swedish segregation 18.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition