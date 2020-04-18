Unisa presses on with mid-year exams, but physical venues to be avoided

Unisa has announced that, while May/June examinations will continue, its students will not write venue-based exams.

In a statement, the university said the extension of the national lockdown by President Cyril Ramaphosa meant that it had to make “some far-reaching decisions” regarding the examination period.

“Lecturers will confirm on the myUnisa platform the type of examination that a student will write for each module. This information will be available on myUnisa early in May 2020. While the May/June 2020 examinations will take a different format, Unisa will maintain its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of plagiarism or examination dishonesty.”

Students who are unable to complete this assessment will automatically be deferred to the October/November 2020 examination period, without penalty or additional cost.

