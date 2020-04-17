Covid-19 17.4.2020 05:18 pm

Gauteng health department to receive R5 million worth of PPEs from Transnet

Citizen reporter
This photo taken on February 28, 2020 shows workers producing face masks at a factory in Handan in China's northern Hebei province. The number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on March 2, as China reported more 42 deaths. - China OUT / AFP / STR

The department says the railway company’s donation is a critical intervention in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Guateng Department of Health announced on Friday that Transnet would donate personal protective equipment (PPEs) worth R5 million to help fight Covid-19 in the province.

“The Gauteng Health MEC, Dr Bandile Masuku will receive a donation of various items including much-needed PPEs worth R5 million from Transnet on Saturday,” the provincial department said in a statement.

The department said the railway company’s donation to was a critical intervention in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The fight against coronavirus requires a joint effort by all sectors of society and this includes constant increasing of the resource capacity for Gauteng health facilities,” the department continued.

The PPEs will be donated at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof on Saturday at 8.30am.

On Friday, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) pledged R300,000 towards the Solidarity Fund over a period of three months, starting in June.

Gauteng remains the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, recording a total of 969 cases, with 479 recoveries as of Thursday.

The total number of deaths in the province currently sits at six.

