UDM pledges R300K towards Solidarity Fund for three months

United Democratic Movement (UDM) pledged R300,000 towards the Solidarity Fund for a period of three months, starting in June.

UDM’s president Bantu Holomisa wrote to the chairperson of the Solidarity Fund, Gloria Serobe, to inform her about the donation.

“In line with President Cyril Ramphosa’s call that public representatives make donations to the Solidarity Fund, as one of the tools which this nation is using to combat Covid-19, UDM’s public representatives, at all levels, is pledging R300,000 to the fund for three months, starting in June 2020,” Holomisa said in a statement on Friday.

Holomisa said the political party also set aside R200,000 for the masks and food relief.

Earlier this week, directors-general at South African government departments announced they would each contribute R30,000 to the fund to aid relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the Democratic Alliance (DA) announced it would contribute R1.5 million to the fund.

DA MP Solly Malatsi said this financial contribution was drawn from the salaries of DA public representatives.

