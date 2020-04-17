Breaking News 17.4.2020 02:52 pm

Crowds gather for food packages in Diepsloot

Citizen reporter
BREAKING NEWS
Crowds gather for food packages in Diepsloot

Crowds gather for food parcels in Diepsloot on Friday. Karyn Maughn/Twitter

Video shows huge turnout for food parcels with no sign of social distancing.

Vast crowds have been seen queuing for food packages in Diepsloot in a video posted online by journalist Karyn Maughn.

SA is clearly facing a humanitarian disaster. Desperation, poverty, zero #SocialDistancing and law enforcement seems to be absent,” she commented.

The Gauteng government has been rolling out a program to provide people with food parcels because the lockdown has left many unable to get enough to eat.

Dieploot, north of Johannesburg, is one of Gauteng’s most impoverished areas.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
12 employees, four doctors from Pretoria’s Life Eugene Marais in self-isolation 17.4.2020
Life under lockdown: A view from the townships 17.4.2020
President chairs meeting on economic impact of lockdown 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed

Business News SA government has not approached us, says IMF

World New York governor extends shutdown to May 15

Covid-19 MPs’ leave cancelled as parliament gears up to resume immediately

Covid-19 ‘We hang our heads in shame’ – Defence minister on alleged murder of Alex man


today in print

Read Today's edition