Crowds gather for food packages in Diepsloot

Vast crowds have been seen queuing for food packages in Diepsloot in a video posted online by journalist Karyn Maughn.

“SA is clearly facing a humanitarian disaster. Desperation, poverty, zero #SocialDistancing and law enforcement seems to be absent,” she commented.

The Gauteng government has been rolling out a program to provide people with food parcels because the lockdown has left many unable to get enough to eat.

Dieploot, north of Johannesburg, is one of Gauteng’s most impoverished areas.

This footage shows Diepsloot residents queuing for food parcels today.

SA is clearly facing a humanitarian disaster

Desperation, poverty, zero #SocialDistancing and law enforcement seems to be absent. Rotisserie chicken can’t be our biggest concern right now. Surely? pic.twitter.com/dCt1fJaLeh — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) April 17, 2020

