Association alleges Limpopo health department not paying doctors, MEC not answering calls

Limpopo Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba | Image: Twitter/ @PhophiRamathuba

Limpopo recorded its first Covid-19 death while the number of cases stands at 26 with 18 recoveries in the process.

Association for Independent Publishers (AIP) executive director Carol Mohlala said the Limpopo health department had not yet paid doctors for overtime work at hospitals during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mohlala spoke about the matter on her Twitter account saying: “[These are] people on the frontline of fighting Covid-19 in South Africa.”

The executive director said health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s spokesperson Thilivhali Muavhawas was not responding to calls so the matter could be discussed.

“Can the province take our doctors seriously please otherwise we are in serious trouble! MEC spokesperson is not answering the phone,” she said.

The Citizen also made an attempt to call Ramathuba’s department to confirm the matter, but received no answer.

It was announced on Thursday that Limpopo recorded its first Covid-19 death while the cases stand at 26 with 18 recoveries in the process.

“We note that two provinces, Limpopo and Eastern Cape, have also recorded their first deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the families. We continue to speak strength and appreciate our dedicated health workers who are faced with these circumstances daily,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a statement.

