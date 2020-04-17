AMCU president says some employers cite the ‘no work, no pay’ rule to their workers

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) claimed on Friday that some employers were not paying their workers, citing the “no work, no pay” rule to them.

AMCU’s president Joseph Mathunjwa said since the lockdown was announced, the association had been engaging with various employers about the implementation of the measures.

He said apart from their concerns regarding the health and safety of workers, they requested all employers to continue paying the salaries of workers and to keep their terms and conditions of employment in place.

“Still, many employers took the unfortunate decision to pay only part of the workers’ salaries and in some cases, employers stopped paying employees, citing the ‘no work, no pay’ rule,” he said in a statement.

Manthunjwa called on employers to continue paying their workers their full salaries and benefits on the basis that the lockdown came by means of the presidential decree because the matter was not the choice or the fault of employees.

The association’s president said if employers had financial difficulties with paying wages, they should first look at measures to cut costs of operations and specifically the salaries of management, before the rank-and-file workers’ wages were considered.

“Employers should first exhaust all options, such as cutting other operational costs of their businesses and reducing top management’s salaries.

“Also utilising the measures put in place, including the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), tax relief measures for employers and the Solidarity Fund to help care for and support those whose lives have been severely disrupted by the pandemic,” he said.

Manthunjwa appealed to employers to top up salaries which were partly subsidised by the TERS and UIF options, so that their employees do not earn less during the lockdown.

“Most importantly, employers must consult with AMCU about the plans they want to implement to deal with this pandemic and before decisions are made that impact workers’ conditions of employment.

“When employers did not follow the measures and told employees that they cannot continue paying them while not being at work, employees must remember that they have the following rights in terms of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Labour Relations Act,” he continued.

Manthunjwa urged workers to exercise their rights and report employers who did not pay them to the authorities.

“Comrades, these are difficult times and many of us will face hardship in the months to come. Let us remember our rights and keep employers accountable to the laws and regulations of our country.

“We urge you to contact your respective Regional Chairperson or Regional Secretary if you have any questions or queries in this regard,” he concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.