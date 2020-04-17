Tradebrics offers vouchers to assist entrepreneurs

As the month-long lockdown continues to wreak havoc in various South African business sectors, a Sandton-based online market-sourcing company has pledged R1 million in “sustainability vouchers” to assist entrepreneurs affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

According to Shaarad Maharaj, chief innovation officer of Tradebrics, the assistance was “purely a philanthropic gesture to help out entrepreneurs and business owners, without any money to be paid back to us”.

“Business sustainability during Covid-19 is something we have given our most serious consideration.

“We strongly feel that, instead of a once-off cash subsidy, more value is created through investing the R1 million in providing businesses with sustainability vouchers that they can use to showcase their businesses to interested buyers,” said Maharaj.

“We help businesses reach out to more potential customers through targeted advertising on the Tradebrics marketplace, to helping buyers source quality products and services.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.