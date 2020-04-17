Covid-19 17.4.2020 06:35 am

Tradebrics offers vouchers to assist entrepreneurs

Brian Sokutu
Tradebrics offers vouchers to assist entrepreneurs

Picture for illustration. Sithenjiwe Masuku, entrepreneur and managing director of T-Legacy Components SA, shows off her products, which include gumboots, conti-suits, gloves, safety boots and reflective vests for mine workers, construction and industrial workers. Picture supplied: dti

The assistance was ‘purely a philanthropic gesture to help out entrepreneurs and business owners, without any money to be paid back to us’.

As the month-long lockdown continues to wreak havoc in various South African business sectors, a Sandton-based online market-sourcing company has pledged R1 million in “sustainability vouchers” to assist entrepreneurs affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

According to Shaarad Maharaj, chief innovation officer of Tradebrics, the assistance was “purely a philanthropic gesture to help out entrepreneurs and business owners, without any money to be paid back to us”.

“Business sustainability during Covid-19 is something we have given our most serious consideration.

“We strongly feel that, instead of a once-off cash subsidy, more value is created through investing the R1 million in providing businesses with sustainability vouchers that they can use to showcase their businesses to interested buyers,” said Maharaj.

“We help businesses reach out to more potential customers through targeted advertising on the Tradebrics marketplace, to helping buyers source quality products and services.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Solidarity should be part of a blueprint for the future 17.4.2020
Hawkers queue for permit which will ensure survival 17.4.2020
The many benefits of not having a drink 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Three vaccines already started clinical trials, more than 70 others in development – WHO

Covid-19 ANC, DA masks cause uproar, but parties deny ‘politicisation’

World Global backlash after Trump orders funding freeze on WHO

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?


today in print

Read Today's edition