DA calls for investigation of NMB ANC councillors for allegedly contravening lockdown regulations

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) has said it will write to the speaker of council, Buyelwa Mafaya, to request that she investigate allegations of two ANC councillors contravening lockdown regulations during the coronavirus pandemic.

DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party has been informed that one councillor held a public meeting, while the other issued an essential-services permit to a local taxi-driver, which he was not authorised to do.

“These actions are illegal in terms of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations that have come into effect since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of national disaster.

“The DA condemns the actions of these councillors, and we implore them to hand themselves over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for the allegations to be investigated.”

Bhanga said he would also write to ANC Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Lulama Ngcukayitobi, to request that he acts swiftly against “these rogue councillors”.

“The DA will not shy away from laying criminal charges against these two NMB councillors if they do not hand themselves over to the police.

“We will not sit idly by and allow important lockdown regulations to be contravened while the Covid-19 pandemic is sweeping through South Africa.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

